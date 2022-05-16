Belvidere zoo shows off new arrival

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Boone County’s family zoo announced a new arrival to the public Monday.

A 5-month-old Tamandua (pronounced tuh-MAN-doo-wah) named Ruben will call Summerfield home. The zoo, located at 3088 Flora Road in Belvidere says that Rueben is now ready to meet visitors up close. Many of the animals at Summerfield Zoo are rescues.

The 5-month-old Tamandua, a species of anteater, is available to see at Summerfield Zoo. (Summerfield Zoo)

“We can’t wait for the public to come see Ruben! He is a 5 month old Tamandua, which is a species of anteater. He can currently be seen in our nursery and in our daily animal shows! This means that visitors will get the up-close opportunity to interact and meet with him.” says owner Rick Anderson.

Guests can visit Rueben and the rest of the Summerfield family 9 to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, 10 to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $13 for adults, $11 for seniors and $9 for kids.

The zoo boasts tons of family-friendly activities including bottle-feeding baby goats, animal presentations, a petting zoo and gift shop.

