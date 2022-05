ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Plenty of sunshine today with northwest winds 10 - 15 MPH gusting to 30 MPH. A few clouds tonight and down to the 40′s. Low 70′s tomorrow with increasing clouds. Shower chances increase on Tuesday night. Upper 60′s on Wednesday with showers possible and maybe a few rumbles of thunder. 80 on Thursday and back to sunshine!

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.