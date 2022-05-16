Alt Yoga for a cause: You Matter

Advertisement

The pop-up experience combines yoga, swearing, alcohol, and other things you might expect to find at a party, not a yoga class.
By Jordan Lindvall
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - “You matter!” was the heart of Sunday’s Alt Yoga pop-up event held outside Octane Interlounge in downtown Rockford. Participants came together to raise awareness and amplify the message that it’s ok to not be ok.

Marissa Ebert is a licensed clinical therapist and certified yoga instructor. She runs Alt Yoga as a pop-up experience that combines yoga, swearing, alcohol, and other things you might expect to find at a party, not a yoga class. Ebert said events like these are a fun way to bridge her passions and send a message of hope for anyone struggling.

Sunday morning’s event benefitted the Tommy Corral Memorial Foundation, a non-profit organization established in memory of Tomas (Tommy) Corral, who lost his battle with depression to suicide when he was 19. The foundation helps connect people in the community with mental health services, provide education on factors that lead to suicide, and even offers financial support to people struggling with mental illness.

Xavier Whitford is the founder and executive director of the foundation. She said, “Its a lot of fun to just be outside, do some yoga, listen to loud music and it’s a different way to experience that without your typical fundraiser.”

You can find more information on the Tommy Corral Memorial Foundation here.

For more information about Alt Yoga or to find their next event, click here.

