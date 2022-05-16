3 minors, 1 teen face weapons charges in Rockford
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Three juvenile males ages 13 to 15 were arrested this weekend along with 18-year-old Marquell Sutton of Rockford.
The suspects face several firearms charges and criminal trespass to a vehicle after a shots fired incident Sunday, May 15. Police say the incident happened in the 600 block of Pope Street.
During investigation, officers saw a vehicle take off from the scene and attempted to conduct a traffic stop near Kishwaukee Street and Harrison Avenue. All four suspects tried to run from police, but were apprehended.
K-9 units located three loaded guns during the incident.
