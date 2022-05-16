3 minors, 1 teen face weapons charges in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Three juvenile males ages 13 to 15 were arrested this weekend along with 18-year-old Marquell Sutton of Rockford.

The 18-year-old faces four weapons charges, resisting police and criminal trespass to a vehicle reported stolen out of Rockford. (Winnebago County jail)

The suspects face several firearms charges and criminal trespass to a vehicle after a shots fired incident Sunday, May 15. Police say the incident happened in the 600 block of Pope Street.

During investigation, officers saw a vehicle take off from the scene and attempted to conduct a traffic stop near Kishwaukee Street and Harrison Avenue. All four suspects tried to run from police, but were apprehended.

K-9 units located three loaded guns during the incident.

