ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Police ask the public to avoid the 600 block of Trenton Avenue for a shooting Saturday night where a woman was shot.

Officers are investigating a shooting in the 600 block of Trenton Ave. An adult female has suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Please avoid the area. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) May 15, 2022

The Rockford Police Department tweeted at 7:50 p.m. Saturday that officers are investigating a shooting where a woman has non-life-threatening injuries. Details are otherwise limited at this time.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.