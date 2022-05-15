Two adults fight for their lives after triple shooting in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A woman and man are fighting for their lives Sunday morning after officers from the Rockford Police Department investigate a shooting in the 1400 block of Seminary.

Police tweeted just after four Sunday morning that one adult male and one adult female suffer life-threatening injuries. Another adult male also sustained a non life-threatening injury.

Shooting investigation in the 1400 block of Seminary. One adult male and one adult female sustained life- threatening injuries. Another adult male sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Please avoid the area as our investigation continues. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) May 15, 2022

Authorities ask the public to avoid the area while they conduct the investigation.

