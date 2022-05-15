Two adults fight for their lives after triple shooting in Rockford
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A woman and man are fighting for their lives Sunday morning after officers from the Rockford Police Department investigate a shooting in the 1400 block of Seminary.
Police tweeted just after four Sunday morning that one adult male and one adult female suffer life-threatening injuries. Another adult male also sustained a non life-threatening injury.
Authorities ask the public to avoid the area while they conduct the investigation.
