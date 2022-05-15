Advertisement

Two adults fight for their lives after triple shooting in Rockford

(WIFR)
By Ali Rasper
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A woman and man are fighting for their lives Sunday morning after officers from the Rockford Police Department investigate a shooting in the 1400 block of Seminary.

Police tweeted just after four Sunday morning that one adult male and one adult female suffer life-threatening injuries. Another adult male also sustained a non life-threatening injury.

Authorities ask the public to avoid the area while they conduct the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies after overnight shooting at Neighbor’s Bar and Grill
Man dies after overnight shooting at Neighbor’s Bar and Grill
Police ask the public to avoid the 600 block of Trenton Avenue for a shooting Saturday night...
Woman shot on Rockford’s west side Saturday
Crime scene with bullet holes
Man fighting for his life after shooting on Rockford’s west side
Authorities say about 20 people were injured in two shooting in downtown Milwaukee Friday night.
Curfew for young people after Milwaukee shootings injure 21
Belvidere High School
Belvidere High School students see lockdown Friday

Latest News

Artist, former Red Robin employee paints burger on rock to avoid car accidents
If a leaked opinion from the U.S. Supreme Court stands, millions of women nationwide could lose...
Abortion rights, anti-abortion activists vocal as Roe v. Wade decision looms
If a leaked opinion from the U.S. Supreme Court stands, millions of women nationwide could lose...
Abortion rights, anti-abortion activists vocal as Roe v. Wade decision looms
Local couple opens cigar shop in Rockford
Local couple opens cigar shop in Rockford