Returning back to normal temperatures with a rain chance Sunday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - You honestly couldn’t have asked for a better day on Saturday with highs in the 80s and low humidity levels. It was a nice change of pace from the last several record-breaking days in the 90s. Now with an approaching cold front, we’ll start to cool off back to normal with a slight rain chance on Sunday.

After Rockford had four days in a row with highs of 92° or higher (something that has never happened this early in the year before), we made it to 88° for a high on Saturday. It came with widespread sunshine and most importantly, less humidity as dew points remained in the 50s and even the upper 40s. Rockford also hit its highest hourly dewpoint reading for so early in the season on Wednesday.

Wednesday was the hottest day (94° high temperature) but also the more humid with an oppressively high dew point of 75°. Dew points at this level typically don’t occur until mid-summer, when evaporation from crops adds to moisture. The earliest on record that Rockford had an hourly dew point of 75° was June 7, 1963 and June 7, 2008, so we beat that record by just under a month.

Don’t expect that type of moisture for some time in our area as starting Sunday we cool down back to highs in the lower 70s, which is right around normal for this time of the year. Sunday calls for gradually increasing clouds through the morning with rain chances arriving in the mid-to-late afternoon and continuing into the evening. Nothing severe will come from this but a few isolated non-severe thunderstorms are possible.

Showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible for the afternoon on Sunday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

For all of you stargazers out there, let’s hope our skies clear out quickly ahead of the total lunar eclipse that will be occurring. A total lunar eclipse takes place when the Earth comes between the Sun and the Moon and its shadow covers the Moon. Eclipse watchers can see the Moon turn red when the eclipse reaches totality. For Rockford, if the rain ends early enough and our skies clear, we should have no problem seeing this phenomenon occur.

Should we clear our skies out in time, we'll see a total lunar eclipse peaking at 11:11 p.m. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

The partial eclipse will begin at 9:27 p.m. with the maximum eclipse in our skies peaking at 11:11 p.m. Sunday. The partial eclipse will then continue past midnight and end at 12:55 a.m. Monday. We’ll know more with how the clouds and rain behave in the evening but let’s keep our fingers crossed!

After that, we’ll have a very nice day on tap Monday with lots of sun and highs in the mid-70s. After that, we’ll have intermittent rain chances each day through Saturday with the highest precipitation chances being Tuesday night and early Wednesday.

Monday looks great with near normal temperatures and lots of sunshine on that day. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Highs Tuesday will be in the lower 70s with a dry day and then the rain and clouds on Wednesday will keep our highs in the mid-to-upper 60s. We’ll briefly warm up back in the 80s for Thursday and Friday with each day having an isolated rain chance. However, the overall pattern going towards the end of the month calls for near-to-slightly below normal temperatures.

Next week will feature mainly near normal temperatures with the coolest day being midweek. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Most of next week will feature near normal temperatures with a slight warm-up on Thursday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

