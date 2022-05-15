Advertisement

More than 300 Rockford University students cross the stage Saturday

More than 300 Rockford University students graduate Saturday earning their degrees.
More than 300 Rockford University students graduate Saturday earning their degrees.(WIFR)
By Ali Rasper
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 9:11 PM CDT
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With the spring season comes many graduation ceremonies and Saturday more than 370 students crossed the stage, earning degrees from Rockford University.

The commencement ceremony is the first in years, including graduates from the class of 2019, 2020 and 2021 because of COVID-19 delays. The more than 300 undergrad and graduate degree recipients are from 23 different states and 13 different countries.

As the ceremony concluded, Rockford University staff formed a celebratory tunnel for students to walk through.

“This is the greatest day of the year, this is so exciting for all of our faculty and our staff and just to be able to honor our graduates and we work for this for 12 months to get to this point so we’re really proud of every graduate today,” said Rockford University President, Eric Fulcomer.

