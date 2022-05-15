Advertisement

Local clothing drive helps repurpose donated items

Keeping Northern Illinois Beautiful partnered with Goodwill for a clothing drive on Saturday.
By Ali Rasper
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful is back at it, partnering with Goodwill for a neighborhood clothing drive on Saturday.

Working three locations across the region, volunteers spent the day collecting donated clothing that will either be resold or repurposed to avoid extra waste.

All clean clothing, rags, purses, shoes, belts, hats, soft sided luggage, stuffed toys, pillows and bedding are accepted.

If you missed the clothing drive, you can donate at both Rockford and Machesney Park recycling centers during the week.

