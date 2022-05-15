Artist, former Red Robin employee paints burger on rock to avoid car accidents

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Red Robin in Rockford has a rock in its parking lot that people are prone to hitting and even flipping their cars on. Now with the help of a former employee, the restaurant looks to change that.

Lexi Schwegler worked at Red Robin for four and a half years and says the idea to paint the rock wasn’t hers. The idea was from her former manager Jessica. In order to create a way to avoid accidents, they needed something that drivers would notice.

How else can you draw attention to a big rock at Red Robin? Well, you draw a big cheeseburger on it as it goes with the restaurant’s name and menu. Lexi says, “So we’re trying to draw attention to it so hopefully that accidents do not happen anymore. At first, people were looking and saying ‘what is that’ but now as its starting to really look like a cheeseburger, everyone’s stopping ‘Oh I love it, I love your cheeseburger!’ That’s the weirdest sentence I’ve ever heard but it’s funny.”

