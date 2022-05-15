Advertisement

Artist, former Red Robin employee paints burger on rock to avoid car accidents

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Red Robin in Rockford has a rock in its parking lot that people are prone to hitting and even flipping their cars on. Now with the help of a former employee, the restaurant looks to change that.

Lexi Schwegler worked at Red Robin for four and a half years and says the idea to paint the rock wasn’t hers. The idea was from her former manager Jessica. In order to create a way to avoid accidents, they needed something that drivers would notice.

How else can you draw attention to a big rock at Red Robin? Well, you draw a big cheeseburger on it as it goes with the restaurant’s name and menu. Lexi says, “So we’re trying to draw attention to it so hopefully that accidents do not happen anymore. At first, people were looking and saying ‘what is that’ but now as its starting to really look like a cheeseburger, everyone’s stopping ‘Oh I love it, I love your cheeseburger!’ That’s the weirdest sentence I’ve ever heard but it’s funny.”

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies after overnight shooting at Neighbor’s Bar and Grill
Man dies after overnight shooting at Neighbor’s Bar and Grill
Crime scene with bullet holes
Man fighting for his life after shooting on Rockford’s west side
Preliminary renderings of the proposed Beloit Ho-Chunk Casino &amp;amp; Resort
Bureau of Indian Affairs approves Beloit Ho-Chunk casino project
Belvidere High School
Belvidere High School students see lockdown Friday
Battalion Chief Jon Bollinger said the fire could have been mistaken for a house fire based on...
Missouri school bus bursts into flames while taking students home

Latest News

Artist, former Red Robin employee paints burger on rock to avoid car accidents
If a leaked opinion from the U.S. Supreme Court stands, millions of women nationwide could lose...
Abortion rights, anti-abortion activists vocal as Roe v. Wade decision looms
If a leaked opinion from the U.S. Supreme Court stands, millions of women nationwide could lose...
Abortion rights, anti-abortion activists vocal as Roe v. Wade decision looms
Local couple opens cigar shop in Rockford
Local couple opens cigar shop in Rockford
Man dies after overnight shooting at Neighbor’s Bar and Grill
Man dies after overnight shooting at Neighbor’s Bar and Grill