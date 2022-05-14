Advertisement

Man dies after overnight shooting at Neighbor’s Bar and Grill

Fatal shooting generic
Fatal shooting generic(WALB)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - A man is dead after police found him in the parking lot of Neighbor’s Bar and Grill with multiple gunshot wounds.

The Loves Park Police Department was called to Neighbor’s at 7745 Forest Hills Road shortly after 1:30 a.m. Saturday for a shooting incident. Once on the scene, officers found the man who was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The man succumbed to his injuries a short time later. No other details are available at this time. However, if you know anything more about this incident you are encouraged to call the Loves Park Police Department at (815) 654-5015, the Winnebago County non-emergency number (815) 282-2600 or the Rockford area Crime Stoppers at (815) 963-7867.

This is a developing story.

