Flash flooding for some from Friday’s storms, then we gradually cool down through weekend

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The “Summer in May” stretch ended abruptly on Friday with a cold front that came knocking. It brought some storms out ahead of it that caused some flash flooding for many locales across the Stateline. But as these get out of here, temperatures will slowly cool off for the weekend although we’ll remain above normal for the most part.

FLASH FLOOD CONCERNS

Areas west of Rockford, especially in western Winnebago County received a downpour of 1-3 inches of rain in spots. The National Weather Service says areas near Pecatonica, Durand and Seward may have seen totals near 3 inches or maybe a bit higher. That’s what prompted a Flash Flood Warning for a small chunk of western Winnebago County in effect through 11:00 p.m. Friday.

Always remember to “turn around and don’t drown” when encountering flooded roads. All of this rain came from the daytime heating that allowed for these storms to quickly develop Friday evening. Frequent lightning, gusty winds and even some small hail also came for many spots before the flooding concern.

Areas west of Rockford saw upwards of 3 inches of rain in spots due to training storms. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Areas west of Rockford by far received the highest rainfall. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

There were also a few severe thunderstorm warnings that were also issued but those were allowed to expire. Expect through early Friday evening some showers and storms with lightning with the storms dying out well before midnight.

HEAT STREAK IS OVER

Friday also marked the end of our 4-day “Summer in May” streak that gave us four consecutive days of record-breaking heat. Our high of 92 degrees today in Rockford beat the 88-year-old high of 82 degrees back in 1940. Each day since Tuesday had a daily high record beaten along with low temperatures at times. Rockford also has never had a streak of 4 days of 92 degrees or higher temperatures this early in the season ever.

The "Summer in May" streak has ended with a streak of 90s never seen this early in the year before. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

WEEKEND FORECAST

Saturday may start with a sprinkle or two well early in the morning. Otherwise, we’ll be clearing our skies even further with highs in the lower 80s. It’ll have a good amount of sunshine and more importantly, lower humidity levels making for a very comfortable above-normal day.

Saturday may have a few sprinkles to start but the day will be dry overall with sun. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Saturday will still be above normal with highs in the lower 80s. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

A cold front will move through the area Sunday morning with chances of showers and possible thunderstorms through the afternoon. Sunday will be cooler with highs in the lower 70s, which is actually right around normal for this time of the year.

A cold front will move through the forecast area Sunday morning with chances of showers and possible thunderstorms Sunday afternoon. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

A chance for showers, non-severe storms exists for the area on Sunday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

