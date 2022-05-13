“Summer in May” to end Friday with a severe potential as a cold front approaches

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Another record-breaking Thursday with an official high temperature of 93 degrees in Rockford. This continues a stretch of 90s that the Stateline has never seen this early in the year. We’ll have one more day on Friday with highs near 90 degrees then an approaching cold front will end that stretch but it will come with a severe storm risk.

THURSDAY’S HEAT IN CONTEXT

For the third day in a row, the mercury at the Chicago Rockford International Airport broke a daily record. We beat an 11-year-old record beating the previous record high of 87 degrees that was set back in 2011. Our high of 93 degrees also made its place in weather history for Rockford. Never in history, this early in the season have we had 3 days in a row with highs of 92 degrees or higher, too.

The last time we had a stretch of 90s like this you have to go back to the end of August 2021. August 24-28 had highs all in the low-to-mid 90s.

The hot streak continues on Friday and it's a streak that broke several records. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

I think it’s entirely possible that highs on Friday will approach 90 degrees once again depending on when the cold front does move through the Stateline. We have a forecast high of 90 degrees on the dot for Friday with the day starting off with sunshine before the frontal passage in the afternoon. Plus, humidity levels will be dropping throughout the day, too.

Friday will start dry and sunny before the cold front moves through later on. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Friday will have highs near 90 degrees but that will be the end of the "Summer in May" streak. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

FRIDAY NIGHT STORM CHANCES

A slow-moving cold front will approach the Stateline and move through here Friday evening. With dew points in the low-to-mid 60s, we won’t have as much moisture in our atmosphere compared to the last several days which means we won’t have as much instability in the atmosphere.

By 3-4 p.m., storms will likely begin to fire in our western areas and continue slowly moving east across the viewing area. That’s why our western counties have been placed under a level two Slight Risk for severe weather while places near Rockford and east are under a level one Marginal Risk. That’s because these storms will likely be on a weakening trend.

A front will be weakening but the severe threat will depend on how early or late the storms arrive. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

No tornadoes but a gusty wind and small hail threat exists with the storm potential for Friday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

There is a chance for some storms to be strong to severe Friday evening along and west of I-39 as the cold front approaches. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Because of the somewhat limited moisture and other ingredients, coverage of strong to severe thunderstorms will be limited but not out of the question. If a storm were to turn severe, gusty winds and hail are the biggest threats. The storm threat will gradually end towards and after sunset but keep an eye on the skies tomorrow.

The storm activity will end right around or just after sundown Friday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

WEEKEND FORECAST

Storms will redevelop on Saturday especially in areas well east of Rockford into Chicagoland. While our rain chances are still possible for that day, they will definitely be on the lower end of the spectrum. Besides that small rain chance, you can expect highs in the lower 80s with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Dew points will also be significantly lower, meaning we’ll get a nice refresh from the humid times over the last few days.

Any storms on Saturday will be early and more east. Most of the activity will stay in parts of Chicagoland. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

A secondary, weak cold front will push through northern Illinois Saturday night into Sunday morning and could squeeze out some spotty shower activity, though chances appear low for now. Other than that, expect Sunday to be partly cloudy and cooler with highs near normal in the lower 70s. That will also be the trend for much of next week before we warm up slightly towards 80 degrees again by next weekend potentially.

Starting next week, we'll be getting right around normal with highs in the lower 70s. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

