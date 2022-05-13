Advertisement

Pediatricians caution parents about baby formula substitutions

Experts encourage checking with your child’s pediatrician before making a change and seeing if they have any suggestions.
Pediatricians say formula should not be diluted and that toddler formula is not recommended for...
Pediatricians say formula should not be diluted and that toddler formula is not recommended for infants.(WBRC)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With DIY solutions to the nationwide baby formula shortage circulating the internet, experts are warning parents that homemade formula can harm babies.

“During the formula shortage, it is OK to switch to any FDA approved formula that is available, including store brands, unless your baby is on a specific extensively hydrolyzed or amino acid-based formula such as Elecare (no store brand exists). Ask your pediatrician about recommended specialty formula alternatives available for your baby,” said Dr. John Perryman, a pediatrician at Mercyhealth Roscoe in a press release.

Experts say formula should not be diluted and that toddler formula is not recommended for infants. They also encourage checking with your child’s pediatrician before making a change and seeing if they have any suggestions.

“Formula recipes that include PET evaporated milk provide inadequate calories and fat content and contain too much salt and protein for an infant’s kidneys, and it is deficient in several minerals and vitamins,” according to Dr. David Deutsch, a pediatric gastroenterologist at Mercyhealth.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics:

“Homemade formula can harm infants. It might contain too many or not enough nutrients, according to AAP nutrition expert Steven Abrams, MD, FAAP. Infant formulas are tested by the Food and Drug Administration for quality. They provide the right amount of protein, iron and vitamins that infants need. Feeding babies homemade formula even for a few days or weeks can have lasting effects and put them at risk of getting sick, according to the AAP. Do not feed infants the following: Homemade formula with ingredients like powdered cow’s milk, raw milk or sugar; plain cow’s milk; or milk substitutes like almond or soy milk. They do not have the balance of ingredients.”

For more suggestions from pediatricians, please click here.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting Investigation
Juvenile hurt in shooting on Rockford’s west side
FILE PHOTO - Naomi Judd appears at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 10, 2022.
Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted wound, family says
Crime scene with bullet holes
Man fighting for his life after shooting on Rockford’s west side
Hospital bed
Rockford area hospitals receive safety grades from watchdog group
Both city leaders and hotel organizers agree that its a great time to build the new casino and...
Hard Rock may expedite casino, hotel build

Latest News

Belvidere High School
Belvidere High School students see lockdown Friday
Judge Zenoff
17th Circuit Judge reassigned to Fourth District Appellate Court
College scholarship
Alpine Kiwanis awards $21k in college scholarships
According to the Baltimore Police Department, officers were called to respond to a shooting...
Baby delivered after pregnant woman, man shot and killed