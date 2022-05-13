Advertisement

Dozens of college graduates enter the healthcare industry

By Ali Rasper
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While some nurses may be leaving the Healthcare industry, others are joining as the OSF St. Anthony College of Nursing says congratulations to dozens of 2022 graduates.

But, the day was extra special for two women who share a life-long bond. OSF St. Anthony College of Nursing president Shannon Lizer says she’s thrilled to see her daughter Chelsey walk across the stage Friday after five years of hard working getting her doctorate in nursing practice.

Chelsey says she couldn’t have done it without her mom’s support.

“Lots of excitement, just can’t believe this day is finally here. It means a lot to me, it does, she’s been there every step of the way,” said Chelsey Lizer.

“I’m just so proud of Chelsey, she’s just done awesome here at St. Anthony College of Nursing and she’s going to move on to her practice as a primary care nurse practitioner and just do awesome and represent us well,” said Shannon Lizer.

