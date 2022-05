ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 21-year-old man is fighting for his life after a shooting in the 600 block of N. Avon in Rockford.

Police tweeted shortly after 10:50 p.m. saying the man had life-threatening gunshot wounds. The public is asked to avoid the area while the investigation continues.

