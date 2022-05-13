Advertisement

Illinois law makes it easier to file order of protection, appear in court

Scales of justice
Scales of justice(MGN)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - State Senator Steve Stadelman (D-Rockford) announced a bill signed into law Friday that make filing orders of protection easier for petitioners.

Stadelman’s measure gives the option to file an order of protection online or in-person.

It also requires any court in a county with a population above 250,000 to offer a remote hearing option to both parties. However, the courts have the discretion to grant or deny the request for a remote hearing.

“The weight of trauma a survivor carries becomes detrimental as they struggle to cope with grief and take the steps necessary to begin to heal,” Stadelman said. “By giving survivors the opportunity to file for protective orders at their own pace in the safety of their own home, we are giving them the keys to move forward.”

All types of protective orders are covered under the new law, which was signed Friday and goes into effect January 1, 2023.

