Belvidere High School students see lockdown Friday

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Belvidere High School went into soft lockdown Friday after reports of a student carrying a possible firearm on the premises.

The school went into lockdown around noon while law enforcement investigated the report.

Belvidere District 100 emailed parents and guardians about the incident:

“Dear BHS Parents,

We want to update you on the situation that occurred at Belvidere High School today. Our administration was made aware that another student may have had a firearm on school grounds. The school quickly went into lockdown. Administration, the School Resource Officer and officers from the Belvidere Police Department were able to immediately detain the students involved and confiscate the item in question,. The students are resuming their day.

Fortunately, a student alerted the school’s administration that they saw what they thought was a firearm, which led to immediate action. Knowledge of the situation has been discussed among students. While the investigation is still ongoing, there has been no evidence that the student intended to use the item in question.

We are grateful for the student who brought this to the attention of school officials in the school so quickly We also express our gratitude to school officials and local law enforcement who worked immediately to eliminate the threat.

Please take a moment and remind your children that bringing weapons to school or making any threat at a publick school, business or other establishment is never a joke. I urge you to talk to your children now and impress up on them the seriousness of threats in today’s society.”

Parents in the school district report the lockdown was lifted around 1 p.m.

