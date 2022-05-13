Advertisement

Auburn grad Vederian Lowe signs 4-year rookie contract with Minnesota

Lowe was a sixth-round pick for Minnesota in this year’s draft
Illinois offensive lineman Vederian Lowe (79) in action during the first half of an NCAA...
Illinois offensive lineman Vederian Lowe (79) in action during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Rutgers on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Piscataway, N.J. Illinois won 23 - 20. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)(Adam Hunger | AP)
By Michael Tilka
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAGAN, Minn. (WIFR) - After being selected in the sixth round of this year’s NFL Draft by the Vikings, Vederian Lowe and his new team have inked a contract together.

According to Pioneer Press, Lowe’s contract is signed on a four-year, $3.86 million contract. Along with the contract, the Pioneer Press also reports Lowe will receive a signing bonus of $197,873.

Lowe was a 2017 Auburn grad and spent the past five seasons playing LT at Illinois.

