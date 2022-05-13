Auburn grad Vederian Lowe signs 4-year rookie contract with Minnesota

EAGAN, Minn. (WIFR) - After being selected in the sixth round of this year’s NFL Draft by the Vikings, Vederian Lowe and his new team have inked a contract together.

According to Pioneer Press, Lowe’s contract is signed on a four-year, $3.86 million contract. Along with the contract, the Pioneer Press also reports Lowe will receive a signing bonus of $197,873.

Lowe was a 2017 Auburn grad and spent the past five seasons playing LT at Illinois.

