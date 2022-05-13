Alpine Kiwanis celebrates 50 years

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Major milestones are cause for celebrations and a few local nonprofits have reason to celebrate more than Alpine Kiwanis.

There was plenty to party about at Forest Hills Country Club Thursday night. Not only was Alpine Kiwani’s of its popular Brat Days. But also those 50 Brat Days have generated more than $2 million in funds raised. 100 percent of that money has gone back to the community.

Just from 2021′s Brat Days proceeds, $7,000 scholarships were offered and $84,000 in grants were handed out. Jody Schumacher of Alpine Kiwanis says, “It’s very exciting. to have some type of event like this that takes so much community involvement, and so many volunteers. To be able to have the community support this for so many years is awesome. We’re really into about our fourth generation of Kiwanians that has been able to work the program and able to work this into the community.”

The 51st annual Brat Days this summer will be on July 22 and 23.

