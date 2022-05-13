Advertisement

Alpine Kiwanis celebrates 50 years

Alpine Kiwani's celebrates 50 years.
Alpine Kiwani's celebrates 50 years.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Major milestones are cause for celebrations and a few local nonprofits have reason to celebrate more than Alpine Kiwanis.

There was plenty to party about at Forest Hills Country Club Thursday night. Not only was Alpine Kiwani’s of its popular Brat Days. But also those 50 Brat Days have generated more than $2 million in funds raised. 100 percent of that money has gone back to the community.

Just from 2021′s Brat Days proceeds, $7,000 scholarships were offered and $84,000 in grants were handed out. Jody Schumacher of Alpine Kiwanis says, “It’s very exciting. to have some type of event like this that takes so much community involvement, and so many volunteers. To be able to have the community support this for so many years is awesome. We’re really into about our fourth generation of Kiwanians that has been able to work the program and able to work this into the community.”

The 51st annual Brat Days this summer will be on July 22 and 23.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Borden Dairy
McHenry County dairy ceases operations July 9
Both city leaders and hotel organizers agree that its a great time to build the new casino and...
Hard Rock may expedite casino, hotel build
Shooting Investigation
Juvenile hurt in shooting on Rockford’s west side
Police say the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
Rockford woman named in pedestrian crash
FILE PHOTO - Naomi Judd appears at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 10, 2022.
Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted wound, family says

Latest News

Shooting sends four to hospital
Man fighting for his life after shooting on Rockford’s west side
Rockford residents battle the heat with no A/C
Rockford residents face air conditioning failures during heatwave
No A/C during the heatwave in Rockford
No A/C during the heatwave in Rockford
The center primarily serves those with Medicaid or other Managed Car Insurance, though...
Stepping Stones for Rockford opens their first outreach counseling center