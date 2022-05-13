Advertisement

Alpine Kiwanis awards $21k in college scholarships

College scholarship
College scholarship(MGN)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Members of the Alpine Kiwanis Club awarded seven local high school seniors with $3,000 college scholarships this week.

This year’s award winners are: Lizeth Martinez-Medrano, of Auburn High School; Tauryn Walker, of Auburn High School; Kaitlyn Wrage, of Hononegah High School; Audrey Hammer, of Rockford Christian High School; Evelyn Molina, of Belvidere North High School; Sara Rothermel, of Durand High School; and Dylan Paccagnini, of Hononegah High School.

Congratulations! Each winner received a $3,000 scholarship for post-secondary education.
Congratulations! Each winner received a $3,000 scholarship for post-secondary education.(Alipne Kiwanis Club of Rockford)

Funding for the scholarships comes from Alpine Kiwanis Brat Days and the Alpine Kiwanis Club Scholarship Fund of the Community Foundation of Northern Illinois.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting Investigation
Juvenile hurt in shooting on Rockford’s west side
FILE PHOTO - Naomi Judd appears at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 10, 2022.
Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted wound, family says
Man fighting for his life after shooting on Rockford’s west side
Hospital bed
Rockford area hospitals receive safety grades from watchdog group
Both city leaders and hotel organizers agree that its a great time to build the new casino and...
Hard Rock may expedite casino, hotel build

Latest News

According to the Baltimore Police Department, officers were called to respond to a shooting...
Baby delivered after pregnant woman, man shot and killed
Shooting investigation
31-year-old man died in Grant Ave. shooting
Rockford police vehicle (FILE)
Rockford victim was inside his home during Lapey St. shooting
Rockford woman dies in Greendale Drive shooting