Alpine Kiwanis awards $21k in college scholarships

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Members of the Alpine Kiwanis Club awarded seven local high school seniors with $3,000 college scholarships this week.

This year’s award winners are: Lizeth Martinez-Medrano, of Auburn High School; Tauryn Walker, of Auburn High School; Kaitlyn Wrage, of Hononegah High School; Audrey Hammer, of Rockford Christian High School; Evelyn Molina, of Belvidere North High School; Sara Rothermel, of Durand High School; and Dylan Paccagnini, of Hononegah High School.

Congratulations! Each winner received a $3,000 scholarship for post-secondary education. (Alipne Kiwanis Club of Rockford)

Funding for the scholarships comes from Alpine Kiwanis Brat Days and the Alpine Kiwanis Club Scholarship Fund of the Community Foundation of Northern Illinois.

