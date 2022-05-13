17th Circuit Judge reassigned to Fourth District Appellate Court

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Supreme Court announced Friday that Judge Kathryn E. Zenoff, of the 17th Circuit has been reassigned to duty in the Fourth District Appellate Court effective June 1.

Justice Zenoff is assigned to the Fourth District Appellate Court to cover staffing and judicial resources.

Information on redistricting as a result of Public Act 102-0011 can be found here: https://www.illinoiscourts.gov/public/illinois-judicial-redistricting

The Fourth District Appellate Court is covers 41 counties in central and western Illinois including Boone, Jo Daviess, Lee, Ogle, Stephenson, Whiteside and Winnebago.

