Volunteers give back around Rockford for RED Day

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Volunteers from Keller Williams Realty Signature Group rolled up their sleeves Thursday for the franchise’s annual RED Day of volunteering.

They participated in a wide array of projects, from cleaning to mulching, at area organizations including the Rockford Rescue Mission and Rock House Kids.

RED Day stands for renew, energize, and donate and is part of an effort to give back and improve cities and neighborhoods.

Cheryl Barnett jumped at the opportunity to take part in the campaign, held each year on the second Thursday of May.

“Keller Williams does this every year, and I’m pretty new to Keller Williams, but when they said they were going to have it, I was excited about just being able to help!”

Mary Maxted is another volunteer who showed up to help at the Rockford Rescue Mission. She says the mission of RED Day reflects the values of Keller Williams, so opportunities like this are a good match.

“We’re really just hoping to make a difference in the lives of other people,” said Mary Maxted. “That’s what we’re all about.”

Volunteers also helped out at The Workshop in Galena and Project 16:49 in Janesville.

