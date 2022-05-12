UW Health honors first nurse scientist for National Nurses Week

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - To close out National Nurses Week, UW Health is spotlighting the health system’s inaugural nurse scientist, Elise Arsenault Knudsen.

In the healthcare industry for nearly 20 years, she spent the last 16 years at UW Health before becoming the health system’s first nurse scientist in 2021.

With a PhD in nursing, her efforts are guided by research, both existing resources and her own ongoing work.

Arsenault Knudsen says she works with nurses across the health system to support their practice in many areas.

“How can we make care better, how can we make practice easier for nurses, how can we do this thing called nursing in our most optimal way because our patients and families of course always deserve the best,” Arsenault Knudsen said.

