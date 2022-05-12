Tasting, silent auction at Anderson Gardens for a good cause

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A local independent living advocate is throwing an event for all bodies and abilities tonight in Rockford.

From 4:30 to 8 p.m., RAMP is hosting a sip, sample and silent auction at Anderson Japanese Gardens, 318 Spring Creek Road.

Live music with local band Tribute, will accompany samplings of spirits and food from local vendors including: Lena Brewing Company, Hayes Distributing, Mary’s Market, LimaMar, Rush Creek Distillery, Pig Minds Brewing, Stolen, Urban Forest Craft Brewing, Shooters/Wild Onion Brewing, After the Vine, Buckbee’s Wake & Bakery, Timber Hill Winery, Whiskey Acres, The District, Nothing Bundt Cakes and Woodfire.

All proceeds from the night benefit RAMP’s programs and services. The night will wrap with a silent auction.

While enjoying the spring evening at Anderson Japanese Gardens be sure to check out their new accessible path through the gardens.

Tickets can be purchased online https://give.classy.org/sipandsample in advance for $30 per person or at the door for $35 per person.

