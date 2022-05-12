Advertisement

Tasting, silent auction at Anderson Gardens for a good cause

Starting at 4:30 p.m. guests can sample wine, beer, spirits and food from area vendors...
Starting at 4:30 p.m. guests can sample wine, beer, spirits and food from area vendors accompanied by music from the local band, Tribute.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A local independent living advocate is throwing an event for all bodies and abilities tonight in Rockford.

From 4:30 to 8 p.m., RAMP is hosting a sip, sample and silent auction at Anderson Japanese Gardens, 318 Spring Creek Road.

Live music with local band Tribute, will accompany samplings of spirits and food from local vendors including: Lena Brewing Company, Hayes Distributing, Mary’s Market, LimaMar, Rush Creek Distillery, Pig Minds Brewing, Stolen, Urban Forest Craft Brewing, Shooters/Wild Onion Brewing, After the Vine, Buckbee’s Wake & Bakery, Timber Hill Winery, Whiskey Acres, The District, Nothing Bundt Cakes and Woodfire.

All proceeds from the night benefit RAMP’s programs and services. The night will wrap with a silent auction.

While enjoying the spring evening at Anderson Japanese Gardens be sure to check out their new accessible path through the gardens.

Tickets can be purchased online https://give.classy.org/sipandsample in advance for $30 per person or at the door for $35 per person.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Borden Dairy
McHenry County dairy ceases operations July 9
Both city leaders and hotel organizers agree that its a great time to build the new casino and...
Hard Rock may expedite casino, hotel build
Shooting Investigation
Juvenile hurt in shooting on Rockford’s west side
Police say the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
Rockford woman named in pedestrian crash
Hospital bed
Rockford area hospitals receive safety grades from watchdog group

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - Naomi Judd appears at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 10, 2022.
Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted wound, family says
Community members honor fallen officers at the Law Enforcement Ecumenical Memorial Service
Fallen officers honored by families, law enforcement
Law Enforcement Ecumenical Memorial Service
Law Enforcement Ecumenical Memorial Service
The program helps families who struggle to afford a bike for their kids.
Build-a-Bike program donates more than 120 bikes to Boone County kids