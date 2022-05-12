Advertisement

Stolen dog reunited with her original family 5 years later

Barney and Ginger are reunited five years after she had been stolen.
Barney and Ginger are reunited five years after she had been stolen.(Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin)
By Nick Viviani and Gray News staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV/Gray News) - A dog stolen from her family has finally been reunited with them after five years.

The Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin recently announced the happy reunion between Ginger and her owner Barney, according to WMTV.

The agency said that Ginger was stolen from her family about five years ago.

Since then, her family did all they could to get her back and investigated any lost dog that resembled their own, only to be let down.

However, their luck changed when the Beloit Police Department posted a picture on Facebook of a stray dog they found in hopes of reuniting her with her owner.

The dog was taken to the Humane Society where they continued the search.

They reported Barney called a few days later, hoping the lost dog was his Ginger. When he came to the shelter to make sure it was her, the Humane Society reported there was no doubt.

The moment they were reunited, it was as if not a day had gone by.

“The excitement on the family’s faces, as well as Ginger’s, when they were finally reunited, was beyond memorable,” the Humane Society said in a statement.

The family took Ginger back home where she is making up for lost time and getting acclimated to the dogs they adopted while she was gone. She also discovered her human family grew a little with the birth of another child.

Copyright 2022 WMTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

