State Reps help domestic abuse victims, launch supply drive

Messages of hope line the walls at 315 N. Main Street, the home of Rockford's Family Peace Center.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two state representatives are partnering to help survivors of domestic abuse meet everyday needs.

Rep. Maurice West (D-Rockford), and Rep. Dave Vella (D-Rockford) launch a Domestic Violence Supply Drive starting Monday, May 16 through Friday, May 27.

Suggested donations include feminine hygiene products, shampoo, conditioner, body wash, women’s deodorant, African American hair care products (shampoo, conditioner, brushes, gel, oil), and gift cards for grocery stores, household items, clothing and Uber or Lyft.

“As we continue to strive to make our community safer, we must make sure to support adult and child survivors of domestic violence,” West said. “The donations that we collect through this drive will help to empower survivors of domestic violence as they move forward in their lives.”

Both representatives will work with area realtors and the City of Rockford in an effort to bring essentials to the Family Peace Center and the survivors they serve.

“These items are necessary to empower survivors to establish themselves in a life away from their abusers.” Vella said. “We are dedicated to giving survivors the power they need to obtain a better life.”

Gift card donations should be made at Rep. West’s District Office or Rep. Vella’s District Office.(Office of State Rep. Maurice West)

Drop off locations for the Domestic Violence Supply Drive are located throughout the Rockford region and drop off hours are listed above. Gift card donations should be made at Rep. West’s District Office or Rep. Vella’s District Office.

