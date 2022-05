ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A juvenile is in critical condition after being shot on Thursday morning. It happened in the 1400 block of Blaisdell Street at approximately 3:30 a.m. The young man has life-threatening injuries, and Rockford Police ask people to avoid the area as they investigate.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.