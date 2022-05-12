Record-breaking early season heat continues with storms to end the work week
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The heatwave we’re in right now is something most of us haven’t experienced in our lifetimes. Our high of 94° shattered the previous record high of 91° from 2011 and we’ll have potentially more records broken in the days ahead, too.
TODAY’S HEAT IN CONTEXT
Today, the mercury at the Chicago Rockford International Airport reached 94 degrees. This is very rare for this time of the year but not so much for a mid-July afternoon. On average, Rockford sees its first 94-degree high temperature on June 30 with only one year on record having a high temperature of 94 degrees or higher on or before May 11.
In May 1934, there were two instances that had a high of 94 degrees or warmer. A high of 95 degrees occurred on May 6 and 96 degrees on May 9. So temperatures like this are something most of us have not experienced in our lifetimes.
Plus the last two days also set a new record for something that has never been done since the National Weather Service started keeping records for Rockford in 1905. With yesterday’s high temperature of 92 degrees and our high-temperature today of 94 degrees, this was the first time ever this early in the year where RFD had back-to-back highs of 92 degrees or higher.
HEAT NOT DONE YET
The heat will continue on Thursday with a forecast high of 91 degrees for Rockford. It will likely break the current daily record high of 87 degrees. We’ll have lots of sunshine and it will still be muggy although not as much as it was for Wednesday.
Friday will be our last day of this heat stretch as the daytime will be sunny and somewhat muggy. The current record high stands at 88 degrees and our forecast is just that. So we’ll likely either tie that or get higher than that if the cold front holds off late enough and we get enough sunshine. Friday will also be less humid.
NEXT COLD FRONT TO BRING STORMS
To end our heatwave, a cold front will come knocking on Friday night with storms coming along with it. It will be a slow-moving front with showers and even some thunderstorms being possible Friday night through early Saturday.
The Storm Prediction Center does have the Stateline in a severe risk, with areas west of Rockford being in a level two Slight Risk and places Rockford on south and west in a level one Marginal Risk. Our atmosphere will have the potential to turn some of these storms severe, especially if the storms and cold front arrive here before sunset Friday night.
We’ll continue to monitor that threat Friday night before we turn cooler Saturday and even cooler on Sunday with highs in the 70s with a few showers not being ruled out.
Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.