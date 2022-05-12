Record-breaking early season heat continues with storms to end the work week

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The heatwave we’re in right now is something most of us haven’t experienced in our lifetimes. Our high of 94° shattered the previous record high of 91° from 2011 and we’ll have potentially more records broken in the days ahead, too.

TODAY’S HEAT IN CONTEXT

Today, the mercury at the Chicago Rockford International Airport reached 94 degrees. This is very rare for this time of the year but not so much for a mid-July afternoon. On average, Rockford sees its first 94-degree high temperature on June 30 with only one year on record having a high temperature of 94 degrees or higher on or before May 11.

In May 1934, there were two instances that had a high of 94 degrees or warmer. A high of 95 degrees occurred on May 6 and 96 degrees on May 9. So temperatures like this are something most of us have not experienced in our lifetimes.

Plus the last two days also set a new record for something that has never been done since the National Weather Service started keeping records for Rockford in 1905. With yesterday’s high temperature of 92 degrees and our high-temperature today of 94 degrees, this was the first time ever this early in the year where RFD had back-to-back highs of 92 degrees or higher.

#Rockford set a new record high of 94° today, breaking the previous record of 91° for May 11th from 2011. This is the earliest high temp of 94° or warmer in RFD since 1934, which had a high of 95° of May 6th & a high of 96° on May 9th. #ilwx — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) May 11, 2022

This heat is something most of us haven't seen in our lifetimes. We've never had back-to-back 92°+ highs this early in the year. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

HEAT NOT DONE YET

The heat will continue on Thursday with a forecast high of 91 degrees for Rockford. It will likely break the current daily record high of 87 degrees. We’ll have lots of sunshine and it will still be muggy although not as much as it was for Wednesday.

Friday will be our last day of this heat stretch as the daytime will be sunny and somewhat muggy. The current record high stands at 88 degrees and our forecast is just that. So we’ll likely either tie that or get higher than that if the cold front holds off late enough and we get enough sunshine. Friday will also be less humid.

Thursday and Friday will likely see more records tied or broken before we cool down back to closer to normal this weekend. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Thursday will again be humid but not quite as oppressive as Wednesday. Temperatures in the lower 90s for highs. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

A couple more days of humid times before Friday's cold front puts an end to the tropical-like heat. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

NEXT COLD FRONT TO BRING STORMS

To end our heatwave, a cold front will come knocking on Friday night with storms coming along with it. It will be a slow-moving front with showers and even some thunderstorms being possible Friday night through early Saturday.

The Storm Prediction Center does have the Stateline in a severe risk, with areas west of Rockford being in a level two Slight Risk and places Rockford on south and west in a level one Marginal Risk. Our atmosphere will have the potential to turn some of these storms severe, especially if the storms and cold front arrive here before sunset Friday night.

The slow moving cold front will bring periods of showers and a threat for thunderstorms at times Friday evening through Saturday (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

We’ll continue to monitor that threat Friday night before we turn cooler Saturday and even cooler on Sunday with highs in the 70s with a few showers not being ruled out.

It'll be another hot and sunny day Friday before the cold front comes knocking. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

