More than $6 million in state funding going to Lee, DeKalb County agencies

NORTHERN ILLINOIS (WIFR) - Three local state agencies will see part of a $51 million investment in maintenance projects across Illinois.

Lee County’s Dixon Correctional Center and Mabley Developmental Center along with DeKalb County’s Shabbona Lake State Park are getting more than $6 million combined from Illinois’ Capitol Development Board.

The funding will help state agencies build, improve, and renovate aging facilities.

“Both the Dixon Correctional Center and the Mabley Development Center provide essential services to the families of the Lee County region and these investments are important in preserving the usefulness of the facilities. The centers combined contribute greatly to the overall economy, and as the Republican Spokesman for the House Appropriations - Humans Services Committee, I’m particularly thankful to see Illinois invest in this type of critical care and personal development infrastructure,” said State Representative Tom Demmer (R-Dixon).

Dixon Correctional Center was awarded more than $4.4 million to repair 190,000 square feet of roofing across fifteen buildings. The rehabilitation project also includes new decking, underlayment, shingles, ventilation, sheet metal, membrane, insulation and accessories.

Just down the street, Mabley Development Center will see $950 thousand to replace sprinkler piping and heads at all seven residential homes along with the Pearson Administration Building.

“Lee County sincerely appreciates the capital investment of $5,370,600 for much-needed repairs at the Dixon Correctional Center and the Mabley Developmental Center by Governor Pritzker,” said Lee County Board Chairman Robert J. Olson. “These two facilities provide jobs to over 1,000 individuals, significantly impacting the local economy.”

In DeKalb County, Shabbona Lake State Park plans to use more than $1 million from the Capital Development Board to build a ciouple of new pole buildings at its maintenance yard.

“Shabbona Lake is a tremendous asset to DeKalb County, providing limitless outdoorsmanship opportunities to residents and visitors. Each year more than 400,000 people are drawn to the park for its peaceful tranquility, fertile fishing, and wildlife education, and I join all visitors in appreciation of these investments,” Rep. Demmer said.

Made possible by Governor JB Pritzker’s Rebuild Illinois capital plan, the renovation work will bring jobs to the surrounding communities. The CDB will oversee the projects’ renovation under state-appropriated protocol.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.