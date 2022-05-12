Skip to content
Weather
Coronavirus
Livestream
See It Send It
Advertise with Us
Search
Homepage
News
8-1-Thrivin'
State
Regional
National
International
Traffic
Politics
Education
Health
Environment
Entertainment
Election Results
Livestream
WIFR Jobs and Internships
Crime Stoppers
Weather
Max Storm Tracker
Map Room
Weather Cams
Closings
Sports
Scoreboard
Contests
23 News This Morning
Birthday and Anniversary Submissions
Tooth Talk with Dr. T
WIFR's Favorite Gifts
The 23 Morning Blend Puzzle Person
Dollar Doublers
About/Contact
Advertise with Us
Meet the Team
Rescan
News Tips
WIFR Newsletter
Programming Schedule
See It Send It
Circle - Country Music and Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
Investigate TV
PowerNation
Antenna TV
Latest Newscasts
Press Releases
Heat Advisory is in effect
Dismiss Weather Alerts Alerts Bar
Advertisement
May 12 birthdays
By
MC
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 7:43 AM CDT
|
Updated: 14 minutes ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - May 12 birthdays
Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.
Most Read
UPDATE: Woman dies from shooting in Rockford
Pritzker issues COVID-19 disaster proclamation, reissues executive orders through May 28
Food Truck Tuesdays start tonight at Nicholas Conservatory
Battista family celebrates 50 years at Lino’s
Cigarette that ‘helps you quit’ smoking available in Rockford
Latest News
Families and law enforcement honor the lives of fallen officers
Law Enforcement Ecumenical Memorial Service
Build-a-Bike program donates more than 120 bikes to Boone County kids
Pritzker prepping Illinois to be abortion ‘island’ after failed US Senate vote