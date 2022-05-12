Importance of yearly skin cancer screenings

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With high temperatures in the 80′s and 90′s this week, it’s important to be aware of the suns damaging rays and how to keep your skin safe.

That’s why OSF Healthcare is hosting a free skin cancer screenings event. Anyone can stop by from 8-10 a.m. this Saturday, May 14 at the OSF Healthcare Patricia D. Pepe Center for Cancer Care.

Nurse Practitioner Peggy Rogers says about one in five Americans will develop some type of skin cancer if they live to age 70.

“No one is immune to developing skin cancer really and as you age your risk for cancer goes up in general and certainly it’s the damage that you did when you were younger that you’ll see later on develop,” Rogers said.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.