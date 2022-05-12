Four Jefferson student-athletes, including three cheerleaders, sign to play college sports

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Four Jefferson J-Hawks are taking their athletic skills to the next level after signing letters of intent Wednesday. Kylee Olejniczak will play basketball at Concordia University Chicago next season.

Along with Olejniczak, cheerleaders David Puckett, Shining Oo, and Yadhira Guiterrez will all compete at Iowa Central next year.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.