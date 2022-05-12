Advertisement

Four Jefferson student-athletes, including three cheerleaders, sign to play college sports

All three cheerleaders will compete at Iowa Central
By Michael Tilka
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Four Jefferson J-Hawks are taking their athletic skills to the next level after signing letters of intent Wednesday. Kylee Olejniczak will play basketball at Concordia University Chicago next season.

Along with Olejniczak, cheerleaders David Puckett, Shining Oo, and Yadhira Guiterrez will all compete at Iowa Central next year.

