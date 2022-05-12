Build-a-Bike program donates more than 120 bikes to Boone County kids

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - More than 120 kids in Boone County get a free bike with accessories thanks to local businesses and sponsors.

It’s part of the sixth annual Build-a-Bike program to help kids stay active and enjoy biking. The program helps families who struggle to afford a bike for their kids. Organizers reached out to local elementary schools who chose which kids should get a bike. Organizer Joe Hamblock says this is the most number of bikes donated during this program.

“When we used to do this, it was a little smaller back then. This is the first year since COVID we’ve got everybody back in the same place and had all the festivities and stuff so it’s almost like a mini-festival which is kind of cool because the kids not only get a bike, but he gets to have a good time out here too,” says Hamblock.

In addition to a free bike, the kids received a helmet, locks, lights and a goody bag.

