Auburn High School senior named a National Merit Scholar

Rockford's Auburn High School sends a shout out to their senior class.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An Auburn High School senior was announced Tuesday as one of the winners of the 2022 National Merit Scholarship.

Puranjay Gupta is part of a second announcement of winners in the program and will receive the prestigious $2,500 award along with title of Merit Scholar.

Puranjay "Jay" Gupta is enrolled in the Gifted Academy at Auburn High School and plans to study medicine after graduation in June.(Rockford Public Schools District 205)

This round of winners are the finalists in each state judged to have the strongest combination of accomplishments, skills and potential for success in future studies.

Auburn seniors Alexander Ferry and Puranjay Gupta were named finalists in February for the scholarship; they were announced as semifinalists in September for the 67th annual National Merit Scholarship Program. Both students participated in the Gifted Academy at Auburn.

Gupta plans to study medicine after graduation from Auburn in June.

Rockford Public Schools announced the win in their 205 VIBE Newsletter on Thursday.

2,500 Merit Scholar winners were chosen from more than 15,000 finalists. By the end of the year, nearly 7,500 academic champions will be awarded a total $28 million in scholarships.

