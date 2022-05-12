Advertisement

Another Record High is Likely

By Aaron Wilson
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 7:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Mostly sunny with south winds 10 - 15 MPH. Highs will reach the low 90′s and feel like 96 degrees to 105 degrees. We need to hit or exceed 88 degrees for another record high. Clear tonight with lows in the middle to upper 60′s. Pretty good chance of showers and thunderstorms tomorrow evening after highs in the upper 80′s. Somewhat cooler for Saturday with highs in the low 80′s.

