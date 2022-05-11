Advertisement

UW Health researches prostate cancer vaccine.(WIFR)
By Ali Rasper
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - When people consider vaccines, many think about the pandemic and about preventing illness. But, certain UW Health researchers have a very different focus when they work with vaccines.

Dr. Douglas McNeel with UW Health says his team is researching vaccines that could elicit prostate cancer-destructive immune responses.

The immuno-based therapy activates immune cells specific for the tumor and could be foundational to the future of cancer treatments.

Prostate cancer affects one in eight men in the U.S. The research is in a clinical trial in Madison, Wisconsin.

“Basically use vaccines to create a tissue rejection response to remove or eliminate any remaining prostate cancer cells, that was our original goal,” Dr. McNeel said.

