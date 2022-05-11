Rockford woman named in pedestrian crash

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Coroner’s Office released the name of a 53-year-old woman struck and killed Sunday night in a pedestrian crash.

Julie Walberg, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash Sunday near the 4900 block of Harrison Avenue. Autopsy confirmed that Walberg died of injuries from the crash.

The driver of the offending vehicle remained on scene after the crash. He faces two charges including DUI and aggravated DUI causing a death.

Her death remains under investigation by the Rockford Police Department.

