Rockford police remind drivers to ‘Click it or Ticket’

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The beautiful weather is a sure reminder that summer is just around the corner. But for Rockford police, it’s also a time to remind drivers that whether you are heading off on a road trip or making a few stops around town, wearing a seatbelt can save your life.

In fact, in more than half of car crash deaths, the person killed was unbuckled. That is why the Rockford Police Department is driving home the point with their “Click it or Ticket” campaign that starts Friday, May 13 and runs through the end of the month, to remind motorists to buckle up, every time.

