Rockford Park District to fundraise for indoor riding center at Lockwood Park

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Lockwood Park has been the spot where the Rockford Park District wants to build an indoor equine center at. Now officials say the urgency for this opportunity is now much higher than before but it needs a bit more funding to get there.

A press release from the park district says, “The urgency for this unique opportunity to serve the needs of youth living with mental health issues, developmental disabilities, trauma, domestic abuse, substance abuse, and other needs has been elevated, especially with the COVID-19 pandemic.”

At a meeting Tuesday night, the park district board of commissioners asked the Rockford Park District Foundation to update fundraising priorities and focus on raising the remaining funds to get the center built. The center will cost an estimated $4-6 million with the park district already committing $2 million towards the building. The Park District Foundation will raise an additional $2.44 million, officials say.

Executive Director Jay Sandine says, “We have a very unique, proven program that’s the first of its kind here in our area to really hit home with a lot of our children where our community believes that traditional therapists, counselors, parents and teachers cannot and that’s the power of introducing horses and equine-assisted learning for our kids.”

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.