Rockford Christian, Winnebago advance to girl’s soccer regional final

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - All eight of the BNC’s 1A teams were in action Tuesday night for the regional semifinal round in the Hinckley-Big Rock Sectional of IHSA girl’s soccer regional semifinal round. Five teams advanced to the Regional Final with two regional championships set to feature two BNC teams facing off against each other with Rockford Christian vs. Winnebago and Byron vs. Stillman Valley.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.