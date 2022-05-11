Advertisement

Rockford Christian, Winnebago advance to girl’s soccer regional final

Byron, Genoa-Kingston and Stillman Valley also advanced to the Regional Final round in 1A girl’s soccer
By Michael Tilka
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 11:15 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - All eight of the BNC’s 1A teams were in action Tuesday night for the regional semifinal round in the Hinckley-Big Rock Sectional of IHSA girl’s soccer regional semifinal round. Five teams advanced to the Regional Final with two regional championships set to feature two BNC teams facing off against each other with Rockford Christian vs. Winnebago and Byron vs. Stillman Valley.

