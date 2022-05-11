Pilgrim Baptist Church to host its first community job fair

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - More than a dozen organizations look to hire applicants for a variety of positions at the first community job fair at Pilgrim Baptist Church in Rockford.

Organizations including the Rockford Park District, the United Way, and Furst Staffing will attend the event from 10-2 Saturday. Positions range from temporary to full-time jobs and from entry-level to executive level. Senior Pastor Rev. Jonathan Williams says this is more than a job fair. It’s a career fair to get everyone on the path to success.

“It changes your mindset. Now, instead of having to do things the ethical way, I can do things the ethical way to take care of my family. I’m not only getting a job, but I’m also building a name for myself.”

Those who attend can enter to win gift cards and gift baskets. Free childcare will also be available.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.