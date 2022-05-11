Emily Bear to help create Taco Bell Mexican Pizza musical

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - You are reading correctly. Taco Bell officially gives the green light to create a musical based on its ‘Mexican pizza’ product that was off the menu for two years.

Not only are they bringing it back, but Rockford native Emily Bear is also helping create a musical on it. Taco Bell calls it an “off-off-Broadway” musical that Bear and Abigail Barlow will write the music for. The duo just finished writing “The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical” which won them a Grammy for their work.

“Mexican Pizza: The Musical” will star rapper and songwriter Doja Cat along with country singer Dolly Parton. It will be written by Hannah Friedman. The musical will tell the very true story of Taco Bell fans calling for the chain to return the Mexican pizza to its menus.

The pizza will return on May 19 at Taco Bell with the musical premiering on TikTok at 7:00 p.m. central time on May 26.

