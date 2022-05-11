Advertisement

Emily Bear to help create Taco Bell Mexican Pizza musical

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - You are reading correctly. Taco Bell officially gives the green light to create a musical based on its ‘Mexican pizza’ product that was off the menu for two years.

Not only are they bringing it back, but Rockford native Emily Bear is also helping create a musical on it. Taco Bell calls it an “off-off-Broadway” musical that Bear and Abigail Barlow will write the music for. The duo just finished writing “The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical” which won them a Grammy for their work.

“Mexican Pizza: The Musical” will star rapper and songwriter Doja Cat along with country singer Dolly Parton. It will be written by Hannah Friedman. The musical will tell the very true story of Taco Bell fans calling for the chain to return the Mexican pizza to its menus.

The pizza will return on May 19 at Taco Bell with the musical premiering on TikTok at 7:00 p.m. central time on May 26.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation
UPDATE: Woman dies from shooting in Rockford
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker issued the latest COVID-19 disaster proclamation on April 29, 2022.
Pritzker issues COVID-19 disaster proclamation, reissues executive orders through May 28
Photo courtesy: Nicholas Conservatory
Food Truck Tuesdays start tonight at Nicholas Conservatory
Battista family celebrates 50 years at Lino’s
Michael Zercher, president & chief operating officer of 22nd Century Group, said the company is...
Cigarette that ‘helps you quit’ smoking available in Rockford

Latest News

Tickets for the "Sixty Years of the Sounds of Summer" tour go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, May 6.
Beach Boys bring ‘Sounds of Summer’ to Coronado
Willie Nelson & Family headlines the 2022 Illinois State Fair
Willie Nelson to headline Illinois State Fair
Tritt is back in Rockford at the Coronado Performing Arts Center Sunday, June 12.
Country artist Travis Tritt back at Rockford’s Coronado PAC
Oscars incident sparks some concern among comedians
Oscars incident sparks safety concerns for performers