Doctors encourage regular health visits for women

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In honor of National Women’s Health week, professionals encourage women to take charge of their wellness.

Doctors at Mercyhealth recommend women see an obstetrics and gynecology specialist annually for health screenings and should get regular mammograms starting at age 40.

Professionals say common yet embarrassing topics about women’s health include urinary incontinence and involuntary leakage of urine, which one in four women struggle with.

“Something like cervical cancer isn’t going to shout at you that it’s there, until it’s too late. Something like breast cancer, the earlier you can find it the better and the treatment options are going to be more readily available to you and less invasive,” said Dr. Sonya Ephraim, Mercyhealth Chief of Female Pelvic Medicine.

