Chicago’s Riot Fest Launches It’s 2022 Lineup

CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) -Riot Fest—one of the largest remaining independent festivals in the country—is ready to return to Douglass Park this fall. The festival has just revealed a jam-packed lineup, spread across three days (September 16–18) and five stages, that is rich in punk, indie rock, hip hop, goth, industrial and more.

Now in its 17th year, the festival features headlining acts My Chemical Romance on Friday, The Original Misfits on Saturday (performing their debut Walk Among Us, which turned 40 this year), and Nine Inch Nails on Sunday. Notable first-timers for Riot Fest 2022 include beloved indie rockers Yeah Yeah Yeahs; the pivotal goth rock group Bauhaus; a reunited Sunny Day Real Estate; as well as first-time sets from Portugal. The Man, Yungblud, Placebo, Jeff Rosenstock, Lunachicks, The Linda Lindas, and Lucky Boys Confusion.

Attendees will also enjoy reunion sets from Yellowcard (performing their sole 2022 show at this year’s Riot Fest), The Academy Is... and Midtown—as well as returning punk heroes like Alkaline Trio, Bad Religion, and Descendents, hip-hop acts like Ice Cube and Action Bronson, and fest favorites Sleater-Kinney, Jimmy Eat World, The Front Bottoms, and The Wonder Years. Over 85 bands will play across 3 days and 5 stages.

QUOTE FROM FESTIVAL FOUNDER MIKE PETRYSHYN: “I think this year’s lineup really speaks to who we are; it’s been a minute since we’ve gotten to curate a lineup like this. I’m especially excited for what this is leading into: the stuff that’s happening in the next few weeks, and the years to come.” Tickets will go on sale today (Wednesday, May 11) at 10:00 a.m. CDT; 1-Day, 2-Day, and 3-Day passes will all be available.

TICKETS: https://riotfest.org/chicago/tickets RIOT FEST: https://riotfest.org

RIOT FEST 2022 LINEUP FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 16 My Chemical Romance, Alkaline Trio, Portugal. The Man, Bleachers, Descendents, Rocket from the Crypt, The Wonder Years, Placebo, Jeff Rosenstock, Anberlin, Less Than Jake, Lagwagon, Lucky Boys Confusion, Foxy Shazam, Boston Manor, Sincere Engineer, Pale Waves, Cloud Nothings, LS Dunes, carolesdaughter, Destroy Boys, AViVA, Bob Vylan, Holy Fawn, Algiers, Cliffdiver, Sitting On Stacy

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 17 The Original Misfits (Performing Walk Among Us), Yellowcard, Bauhaus, Sunny Day Real Estate, Bad Religion, Yungblud, The Story So Far, The Front Bottoms, The Menzingers, Alexisonfire, Movements, jxdn, The Get Up Kids, GWAR, 7 Seconds, Madball, FEAR, Bully, The Joy Formidable, Together Pangea, POORSTACY, Mannequin, War On Women, Charlotte Sands, Jake Hill, Bridge City Sinners, THICK, Skating Polly, No Trigger, Surfbort

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 18 Nine Inch Nails, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Ice Cube, Sleater-Kinney, Jimmy Eat World, The Academy Is…, Action Bronson, Lunachicks, The Maine, Midtown, PVRIS, Jawbox, Alice Glass, The Linda Lindas, Mom Jeans., Real Friends, The Juliana Theory, Josh A, Renforshort, Joey Valence & Brae, Weathers, Kid Sistr, Save Face, The Bombpops, Treaty of Paris, Concrete Castles, Chastity, Moon Kissed, Night Spice

Founded in 2005, Riot Fest is an independent music festival featuring the best of punk, rock ‘n’ roll, hip hop, metal, alternative, and just about everything in between. Founder Riot Mike is credited with helping to reunite iconic bands like Naked Raygun, the Replacements, The Original Misfits, and Jawbreaker, among many other reunions—a staple of Riot Fest, alongside full album performances, carnival rides, and the occasional butter sculpture. Riot Fest is independently owned and curated with quirky, original attractions; in 2016, it was named #1 Music Festival by USA Today, and in 2021 it was voted Best Music Festival in a poll for Chicago Reader. In addition to the festival, Riot Fest promotes shows year-round at a myriad of music venues across Chicago.

