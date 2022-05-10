Advertisement

Three suspects arrested in Janesville vehicle theft and pursuit

Janesville Police
Janesville Police(WIFR)
By Abriela Thiel
Published: May. 10, 2022
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Early Tuesday morning Janesville Police were dispatched to a residence after a homeowner caught two teens attempting to steal his vehicle.

Police were called to the 1300 block of E. Memorial just before 3 a.m., according to the Janesville Police Department.

The vehicle was a Kia, which has been a current target for car thieves.

The homeowner saw the suspects leave in another Kia vehicle and provided the license plate number to police.

A responding Janesville officer located the suspect vehicle and attempted to stop it, but the vehicle fled from officers. The suspect driver nearly hit a pedestrian in the pursuit before it continued south on Highway 51 with speeds reaching 100 miles per hour.

A Rock Co. deputy was able to deploy Stop Sticks, and the Kia continued to drive on two flat front tires.

The pursuit ended near Beloit, where three suspects exited and fled on foot. The Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office, the Town of Beloit and City of Beloit Police Departments worked together to set up a perimeter and eventually capture the three suspects.

Through investigation, it was determined that the Kia being operated during today’s pursuit was stolen from the City of Beloit. All three suspects were also involved in an early morning incident on April 26, 2022 in the City of Janesville after they were caught breaking into a residence on Elida St.

Three suspects were captured immediately in that incident, and one suspect, Matthew Kluth, had fled in another stolen vehicle which was later found abandoned in Beloit.

Kluth, 18, had not yet been apprehended for that incident, until today. He was also the driver of the vehicle in today’s pursuit.

All three suspects are being held in custody at the jail or the Youth Services Center.

