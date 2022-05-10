River Bluff Nursing Home kicks off National Nurses Week recognizing healthcare workers

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - River Bluff Nursing Home in Rockford showed its appreciation Monday afternoon with a party many said they won’t forget.

Friends, family and staff enjoyed free cotton candy, popcorn and snow cones while getting their dancing shoes on to live music. Residents also got a laugh watching the nurses compete in a wheelchair race, all while wearing spunky hats. Many seniors at the facility said it feels like the first time they’ve come together to celebrate in what feels like forever.

“They have lived in their rooms virtually, for a year and half,” said River Bluff Admission and Marketing Director, Laura Doise. “They’ve been coming out, but this is really more of a bigger event for them. They’ve been doing activities in their rooms, so this is pretty special.”

