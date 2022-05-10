Republican leaders urge Eli Nicolosi to resign

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The spotlight is on Eli Nicolosi, as republican leaders call on him to resign as Winnebago County Republican Central Committee Chairperson.

After the public learned about a series of allegations against Nicolosi, leaders say this cast an ‘unfavorable light’ on the WCRCC, and that changes need to be made.

“I believe there needs to be strong direction and leadership,” said Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana. “I feel that right now Eli is not providing that.”

Twelve signatures by republican leaders with one clear message, demanding Nicolosi to step down from as WCRCC Chairman, after the allegations that Nicolosi verbally abused his wife became public knowledge.

“We’ve got issues and we need to straighten them out,” said Loves Park Mayor Greg Jury. “And they feel like he’s part of the problem and I have to agree.”

The letter served to Nicolosi points to an Emergency Order of Protection filed by Nicolosi’s wife Jennifer. There are alleged claims that he told his wife he’d ‘rather see her dead, than with another man’, and he falsely told Jennifer’s father she was suicidal. The order also states that Jennifer is ‘scared about what Eli would do to her’, and she ‘wants it documented that he’d be investigated if anything happens to her’.

Jennifer Nicolosi has since withdrawn the Order of Protection, and Eli Nicolosi has never been charged criminally.

“With all this stuff going on in the public, I think he just needs to relax and take a deep breath and say lets pass that ball and focus on this,” said Carauana.

Jury says the push back that committee members received from Nicolosi has lead them to have to take this extreme measure.

“Its too bad that has it come to this,” said Jury. “But to be quite honest with you, I think there’s been issues in that position for months.”

Caruana says in no way is the decision a target at Nicolosi, but strictly what is best for the future of the WCRCC.

“100% business decision,” said Caruana. “Nothing personal at all.”

Nicolosi also had claims of unauthorized expenditures at the WCRCC in the past, which he denied calling them a ‘blatant smear’ painted by a political opponent to undermine his bid. He is running against long time Incumbant, Dave Syverson, for the newly re-drawn 35th District State Senate Seat.

Nicolosi says he plans to make his first public comments about the letter calling for his resignation, tomorrow at 5 p.m.

