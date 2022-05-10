Nicolosi to GOP leaders: ‘I’m definitely not stepping down’

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In his first public statement since a dozen Winnebago County leaders demanded his resignation, Winnebago County Republican Chairperson Eli Nicolosi says he’s not going anywhere.

In his response, Nicolosi challenged those who signed a letter asking him to resign to debate political issues that didn’t involve his personal life. “As you can see, I’ve got nothing to hide,” he said. “You pick the time and the place, and I will be there.”

“Out of 25,000 Republicans in the county and over 300 elected officials, 12 people decided to submit a letter to the press as if they represent the entire party,” Nicolosi stated. “Instead of distracting the voters with garbage like this, why don’t we actually talk about the issues?”

He names term limits as one of those issues.

Nicolosi says incumbents with decades of service should be helping the community instead of returning favors to a few.

He remained open about having a tough year, but introduced his wife Jennifer, who stood in the audience during Tuesday’s news conference. Their marital problems were named in the letter as a reason Nicolosi faced scrutiny by some Winnebago County officials.

Nicolosi says he will continue to chair the Winnebago County Republican Central Committee and will remain on this year’s election ballot.

“I’m definitely not stepping down, I’m definitely not dropping out and I’m definitely not going to back down from political bullies,” he said.

