McHenry County dairy ceases operations July 9

CHEMUNG, Ill. (WIFR) - The Borden Dairy plant near Harvard, Ill. told workers Monday that they are closing the doors.

The dairy processor, operating under umbrella company NDSM Holdings, LLC, told employees, vendors, and customers of its decision to cease operations at the Chemung, Ill. plant and end fresh fluid milk production at the De Pere, Wis. plant effective July 9. The De Pere plant will continue sour cream production.

The changes will affect availability of various brand-named milk products sold across Illinois and Wisconsin.

“NDSM is committed to assisting the affected employees through the transition by offering notification pay and job search assistance,” says a spokesperson from NDSM Holdings, LLC.

23 News asked the spokesperson how many jobs would be affected by the closure. They were unable to provide a number at this time.

